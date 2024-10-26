Brightline ridership and revenue surge in first full year of Orlando route

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Brightline Trains Florida’s ridership and revenue rose as the intercity rail service marked its first full year of operating the Orlando route.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Miami-based transportation company released its September revenue and ridership report on Oct. 18, which outlined how the 235-mile rail system performed for the month.

Read: Orange County jury finds Sarah Boone guilty of second-degree murder in the ‘suitcase murder case’

Brightline served 205,479 passengers in September, up 44% from the 143,053 passengers served in the same month the previous year. The rail service notably launched its Orlando route on Sept. 22, 2023.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group