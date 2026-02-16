Brightline unveils patriotic Freedom Express train for America250

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline launches its new Freedom Express train on Monday, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

To make this day even more special, the inaugural Presidents Day ride will honor local heroes and first responders with a memorable trip to Miami.

Freedom Express train for America250 Celebrate the U.S. 250th anniversary with Brightline’s Freedom Express debut, featuring a stunning historical timeline train wrap and honoring local heroes.

The 10-coach train showcases a beautifully designed exterior, created in collaboration with America250, a proud bipartisan organization. This design acts as a moving timeline, with each coach highlighting important moments in our country’s history, making the journey both informative and inspiring.

The Freedom Express has patriotic imagery and a celebratory design on its exterior. Each of the 10 coaches depicts a key U.S. historical moment, forming a visual timeline.

Company officials called the train wrap one of Brightline’s most striking unveilings.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group