ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline will resume regularly scheduled train service between Orlando and West Palm Beach beginning Saturday, Nov. 21, the company announced Friday.

Passengers should check GoBrightline.com or the Brightline app for the latest train schedules.

Service connecting Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach continues to operate normally, according to the company.

Follow Channel 9’s latest updates on Central Florida flooding and travel impacts.

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