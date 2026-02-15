Brush fire damages 20-30 vehicles at Daytona Beach campground

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Fire Department units extinguished a fast-moving brush fire that damaged 20 to 30 vehicles at a campground Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, the wind-driven fire had scorched about two acres. Crews focused on containing the blaze as it expanded through the campground’s vehicle storage area.

Firefighters used several hoselines to control the rapidly spreading flames. They also applied foam to completely extinguish the fire and prevent the vehicles from reigniting.

There were no injuries reported to civilians or emergency personnel during the incident. Officials have reached out to the State Fire Marshal to investigate the details of the blaze.

The incident was transferred to Volusia County Fire Rescue.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group