Brush fire leads to temporary evacuations in Brevard County’s Micco community

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A brush fire in Brevard County’s Micco community led to the temporary evacuation of some homes Wednesday night. Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, where the fire burned 15 acres.

The fire is suspected to have been ignited by a lightning strike during thunderstorms that passed through the area on Thursday. Despite the flare-up earlier today, no property damage has been reported.

“We heard this huge, huge, lightning strike and the boom that comes after. And it was wow, so loud, it was scary!” said a resident.

There was a steady rain in the area of the brush fire this afternoon, which neighbors hope will extinguish any lingering hot spots.

