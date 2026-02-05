Brush fire sends smoke over roadways, prompts evacuations in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A brush fire gave some Flagler County homeowners a scare Wednesday night.

The fire broke out in the afternoon and began pushing smoke into the area of Old Dixie Highway and US-1.

Flagler County brush fire The fire grew to approximately 80 acres and forced some Bunnell-area homeowners to evacuate Wednesday evening. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

By evening, deputies began helping to evacuate residents on both sides of Old Dixie Highway.

County officials also sent out a Reverse 911 phone calls to area homeowners.

The fire grew to about 80 acres in size.

UPDATE: The fire is under control, the roadway has reopened, and the evacuation order has been lifted. — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) February 5, 2026

The evacuation order was lifted early Thursday morning, shortly before 12:30 a.m., and residents were allowed to return home.

Old Dixie Highway between Interstate 95 and US-1 reopened after Flagler County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service contained that brush fire.

Crews continued to monitor the fire overnight and alerted area motorists to use caution with the possibility of smoke drifting across area roadways.

The evacuation order has been lifted. Be cautious of remaining heavy smoke in the area. Crews will continue working over night. pic.twitter.com/lpDAaosz1L — Flagler County Emergency Management (@FlaglerEOC) February 5, 2026

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said parts of the Channel 9 viewing area are under Severe and even Extreme drought conditions.

Drought Index - Central Florida Parts of the Ch. 9 viewing area are under severe and even extreme drought conditions. (WFTV staff)

