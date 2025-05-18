Burn ban lifted in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Like neighboring counties in central Florida, Lake County has also lifted its recent burn ban.

Lake County Fire Rescue implements burn bans when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index rises above a 500-rating threshold. The county’s rating has been below 500 for the five consecutive days, therefore, the burn ban may end.

The burn ban was implemented on March 25 as a precautionary measure to prevent accidental fires due to drought conditions in the area. However, the recent rain has lowered the fire risk significantly now that the KBDI is below the 500 threshold.

Lake County residents are still advised to be careful and follow all safety guidelines when burning debris or other materials outdoors. Guidelines include constantly monitoring fires, keeping them contained in a fire pit or other fire-resistant container, and keeping them near a water source in case of an emergency.

Visit the burn bans section of the Lake County website for more information.

