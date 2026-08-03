Campbell Aquatic Center to host free back-to-school pool party

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Daytona Beach invites residents to its annual Back-To-School Pool Party on Friday, Aug. 7.

The event will take place at the Campbell Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families are invited to celebrate the start of the school year with an afternoon of swimming, music and fun.

Back to School event

The Daytona Beach Fire Department will also be attending. The department will have a fire truck on hand providing fire safety education and interactive demonstrations for children.

Residents can enjoy free admission, free food and refreshments, games and activities for all ages.

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