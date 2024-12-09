Camping World Stadium to host three bowl games for the 2024 season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Camping World Stadium to host three bowl games for the 2024 bowl season; the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, 2024 Pop Tarts Bowl and 2024 Cure Bowl.

The biggest matchup is the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl on De. 28, a top-25 matchup between 18th-ranked Iowa State and 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes, who just missed out on the College Football Playoffs.

This will be the third time the Hurricanes are set to play in Orlando since 2019.

The 2024 Citrus Bowl is another top-25 matchup, this time between 20th-ranked Illinois and 15th-ranked South Carolina on Dec. 31.

The third bowl game is the 2024 Cure Bowl, which will be played on Dec. 20th between MAC Champion Ohio University and Conference USA champion Jackson State.

