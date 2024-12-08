Watch: Scott Frost introduced as UCF Football’s Next Head Coach

ORLANDO, Fla. — The UCF Knights will hold a press conference at 6:30 p.m. Sunday to introduce Scott Frost as the Head Coach of the football program.

Frost led UCF from 2016 to 2017 and led a remarkable turnaround in his second year, guiding the Knights to a perfect 13-0 season and a No. 6 finish in the Associated Press poll.

As the head coach for Nebraska, Frost went 16-31 while not achieving a winning season or playing in a bowl game.

The UCF job opened on Nov. 30 when Gus Malzahn resigned to become the offensive coordinator at Florida State under coach Mike Norvell, who had previously worked for Malzahn as a graduate assistant at Tulsa in 2007 and ‘08.

Malzahn went 28-24 in four seasons in Orlando while guiding the program through its transition to Power 4 football from the AAC to the Big 12 in 2023.

