Can you help? Deputies seek tips on woman last seen in Poinciana

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies are hoping you can help them locate a woman missing from Osceola County.

Betty Ann Wimer, 66, was last seen Tuesday near AdventHealth Poinciana, located off Pleasant Hill Road.

Investigators describe Wimer as:

Age: 66 years

Height: 5 ft. 6 in.

Weight: 160 lbs.

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Last seen wearing: Gray & white hoodie, dark gray sweatpants

Missing Adult - Betty Ann Wimer Investigators say Wimer was last seen in the Poinciana area on Tuesday. (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with possible tips to call 407-348-2222.

If you believe you have just seen her or have immediate information, officials urge you to call 911.

