ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify suspects involved in a home invasion robbery that occurred on Feb. 4.

Police say the robbery happened around 6:40 p.m. along Cinderlane Parkway near North Lake Orlando Parkway.

OPD has released video of three individuals that detectives are working to identify.

Can you identify? Home invasion robbery suspects sought by Orlando police Orlando Police hope newly-released video will help generate tips about the suspects involved in the Feb. 4 robbery incident. (Orlando Police Department)

Investigators want to hear from anyone with tips about these individuals, who police believe are connected to the crime.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identification of the suspects. Tipsters can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Crimeline reward flyer - Home Invasion Robbery in Orlando Orlando police seek tips in Feb. 4 home invasion robbery case (Orlando Police Department / Crimeline)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group