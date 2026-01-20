Cape Canaveral’s only elementary school may be shut down

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Parents of Cape View Elementary students should find out on Tuesday if the district is closing the only elementary school in town.

Cape View Elementary, the only elementary school in Cape Canaveral, may face closure due to low enrollment.

A decision is expected after Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

District officials have scheduled a work session on Tuesday to discuss the proposal.

Following the work session, the school board will meet to cast a final vote regarding the school’s future.

If the closure proceeds, it would significantly impact families and students currently attending Cape View Elementary, as they would need to seek alternative schooling options.

