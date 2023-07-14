Cash is the word: Brevard woman becomes millionaire in Florida lottery scratch-off game

PALM BAY, Fla. — A Palm Bay woman is a millionaire after winning a top prize of $1 millionaire from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Jordan Kowalak claimed the $1 millionaire after purchasing her winning ticket from the Race Trac, located at 8630 South US Highway 1 in Port St. Lucie.

The 40-year-old woman chose to receive her winning as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.

The store that sold the winning ticket received a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $20 game launched in May 2023 features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second-tier prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off games made up 77% of ticket sales in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Since their inception, scratch-off games shave generated more than $17.77 billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $57.5 billion in prizes and made more than 3,500 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

