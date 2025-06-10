Casino disguised as garage door repair company busted in Orange County

, Fla. — Orange County has announced the bust of a gambling operation that has disguised itself as a garage door repair business.

The bust happened on Monday, June 9, and officials seized 18 machines and a significant amount of cash from the building.

They have not released any information on any arrests made in this operation or the location of the fake business.

You can see the photos from the bust below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group