Central Florida attorney suspended following wire, bank fraud conviction

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Bar has suspended an attorney out of Central Florida who was convicted on federal fraud charges.

Amaris Marie Delapena was convicted in November 2024 on 15 counts of wire fraud and 22 counts of bank fraud.

The bar association says her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 3. According to the Justice Department, she faces up to 30 years in federal prison for each count of bank fraud and up to 20 years for each count of wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Delapena used illegal wire transfers and check deposits to embezzle funds when she worked as a paralegal in Orlando.

The Justice Department says she earned her law degree and became a licensed attorney between the time she committed the offenses and her trial.

Her law firm had a Kissimmee address with a Clermont post office box.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group