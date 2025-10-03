Central Florida braces for wet weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is bracing for wet weather from Friday through the weekend, with the heaviest rain expected near the coastline.

Scattered showers are anticipated throughout Friday, and a flood watch is in effect for Volusia and Brevard counties until Sunday morning.

Many coastal communities could experience significant rainfall, with totals ranging from 4 to 6 inches.

The persistent rain is expected to lead to large rain totals over the weekend, raising concerns about isolated flooding in affected areas.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the flood watch period.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group