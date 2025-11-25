Central Florida considered top spot for future air taxis

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Air taxis could soon be coming to Florida.

Channel 9 spoke with the Florida Department of Transportation Secretary to learn why Central Florida is the state’s top spot for the rollout.

Florida says it’s been gearing up for new air mobility technology since 2021.

“We’ve been working on guidebooks for local governments and help with zoning criteria, and really trying to help plan what’s next for this new mode of transportation,” said FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue.

Florida is now expanding its autonomous vehicle testing center in Auburndale to include advanced air mobility.

Crews are working to create a research and development hub for companies to use, as well as two vertiports for the air taxis to take off and land.

A new state report also examined the business, leisure and commute travel booming in the Tampa, Orlando, and Space Coast corridor, saying the area would benefit the most from advanced air mobility.

