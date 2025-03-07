Central Florida Daylight Saving watering restrictions

ORLANDO, Fla. — Daylight saving begins on March 9, 2025, and with the clock springing forward comes watering restrictions in Central Florida.

With warmer weather approaching, irrigation is allowed twice weekly instead of once.

General watering restriction guidelines:

Homes with odd-numbered or no addresses: Wednesday and Saturday

Wednesday and Saturday Homes with even-numbered addresses: Thursday and Sunday

Thursday and Sunday Nonresidential properties: Tuesday and Friday

Tuesday and Friday Watering hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is prohibited to reduce evaporation and enhance soil absorption

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is prohibited to reduce evaporation and enhance soil absorption Duration: Limited to one hour per zone

Limited to one hour per zone Coverage: These restrictions apply to all water sources, including private wells and pumps, ground or surface water, and water from public and private utilities. It does not apply to residents or businesses that use reclaimed water to irrigate

These restrictions apply to all water sources, including private wells and pumps, ground or surface water, and water from public and private utilities. It does not apply to residents or businesses that use reclaimed water to irrigate Effect until: Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

The District’s watering restrictions are in place to help preserve the region’s water supply, protect the ecosystem, and prevent overwatering, which can lead to runoff and wasted resources.

