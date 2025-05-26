Central Florida excepting record number of Memorial Day weekend travelers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands made their way through central Florida for the Memorial Day weekend. Travel officials predicted this year’s holiday travel period would break records, and it looks like they were right.

According to Visit Florida, Orlando is going to be booming this year.

The Orlando area is set to surpass the pre-pandemic record of 6.5 million visitors this year, and a lot of them will be Floridians.

A record 2.6 million Floridians hit the road this holiday weekend. That’s 95,000 more than last year, according to AAA.

AAA citied the area’s theme parks, including the new Epic Universe, plus its proximity to beaches and cruise ports as drivers for visitors.

According to Visit Florida, Generation Z will be doing most of the traveling this year.

