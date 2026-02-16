Central Florida to face dry and hot week, drought conditions worsen

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see dry conditions this week after Sunday’s rain, with temperatures expected to reach near 90 degrees by Friday.

The return to sunny weather is expected to worsen the ongoing drought.

While Monday will offer a brief period of cooler temperatures, a steady warming trend will continue throughout the rest of the week.

Monday will be dry, breezy, and cooler than the seasonal average.

The warming trend begins on Tuesday with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

By Wednesday, the area will see highs in the 80s as the dry weather pattern continues.

Temperatures are forecast to reach near 90 degrees by Friday.

Weather forecasters expect dry, sunny conditions to persist through the end of the week, which will worsen existing drought conditions.

