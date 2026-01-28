Central Florida firefighters share space heater safety tips

ORLANDO, Fla. — People around Central Florida are cranking up the heat as Arctic air sticks around.

Firefighters are also sounding the alarm to remind residents about space heater safety.

Officials said they have seen a rise in fires when space heaters are turned on.

Firefighters say space heaters must be used at least three feet away from curtains, bedding, carpets, or anything else that can burn.

People should also keep them away from water and out of bathrooms.

It’s also important not to plug other appliances into the same outlet that the space heaters are using.

Firefighters say you should always turn off your space heater when you leave the room or go to bed.

