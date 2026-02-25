Central Florida forecast: Chilly 30s Wednesday, sunny 80s by Thursday afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see another frosty start Wednesday morning before temperatures are expected to reach sunny highs of the 70s.

A warming trend will continue this week, bringing temperatures back into the 80s by Thursday afternoon.

The cold morning air will give way to a stretch of warmer weather that is expected to last through next week.

While early Wednesday temperatures prompted frost, the region will transition to morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 80s starting Thursday.

Temperatures are forecast to climb back into the 80s on Thursday afternoon.

While Thursday morning will still require a jacket, most of the region will wake up to temperatures in the 40s instead of the 30s recorded on Wednesday.

The warmer weather is expected to remain in Central Florida for several days.

Forecasters indicate that high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s will last through the weekend and into the following week.

The region is also expected to receive beneficial rainfall toward the end of the work week.

Forecasters have identified good rain chances for both Friday and Saturday.

High temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group