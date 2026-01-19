Central Florida gas prices at $2.77 per gallon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Orlando have risen by 15.4 cents per gallon over the past week, now averaging at $2.77 per gallon. Despite the increase, prices are still 40.7% lower than they were at this time last year.

In Central Florida, gas prices are at record lows, but Orlando’s sharp increase marks a notable spike. The national average is now $2.76 a gallon, down 8.6 cents from last month.

GasBuddy reports Orlando’s gas prices increased 15.4 cents, surprising drivers despite declining fuel costs in Central Florida. The current $2.77 per gallon sharply contrasts with last year’s prices.

The national average gasoline price has recently decreased, helping consumers in Florida and nationwide enjoy lower prices and maintain spending power.

