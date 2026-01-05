Central Florida gas prices rise by seven cents from last week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Florida is $2.81, a seven-cent increase from last week’s average of $2.74 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, noted the ongoing changes in gas prices. “Another week and motorists have been greeted with the sixth straight weekly decline in the national average price of gasoline as seasonality continues to drive trends at the pump,” Haan said.

In Orange County, the average price was $2.84 per gallon, while Brevard County’s average matched the state at $2.81.

This ongoing trend shows a steady decline for the sixth week in a row in the national average gasoline price, mainly due to seasonal factors that influence fuel costs.

