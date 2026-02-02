Central Florida gas prices rise six cents from last week’s numbers

ORLANDO, Fla. — The average price for a regular gallon of gas has increased to $2.91, a six-cent rise from last Monday.

Last week, gas prices increased as residents stocked up in anticipation of a winter storm. The rise was driven by higher demand for fuel before the cold weather, compounded by some disruptions to the fuel supply infrastructure afterward.

Gas prices in Central Florida are starting to fall after reaching a 2026 peak of $2.93 last Friday. Regular gasoline is still cheaper than it was at the same time last year, when the average price was $3.07 per gallon statewide.

Gas prices differ throughout Central Florida’s key metro areas. Gainesville has the highest average at $2.948 per gallon for regular fuel. Drivers in Daytona Beach pay an average of $2.935, and those in Orlando pay about $2.91.

