Central Florida heat wave to give way to more winter chill

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is bracing for a significant shift in weather, with temperatures expected to reach near 90 degrees this week before a cold front arrives Sunday.

Afternoon highs today are expected to reach the low 80s for nearly all of Central Florida.

The high temperature in Orlando is forecast to reach 82 degrees on Wednesday.

The warming trend will continue through the end of the week.

Friday and Saturday will see highs near 90 degrees, which is near record territory for this time of year.

The approaching front will bring the first chance of rain for the week and a return to winter-like temperatures.

This transition follows a dry stretch that has contributed to worsening drought levels across the region.

Winter temperatures will persist into early next week with daytime highs remaining in the 50s and 60s.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group