Central Florida invited to stroll, learn, and grow at UF Exploration Gardens

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nature lovers in Central Florida have a chance to get out and enjoy some fresh air later this month.

The UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension will hold a walking tour of its Exploration Gardens on Jan. 20 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

This event offers a unique opportunity for nature lovers in Central Florida to enjoy the outdoors.

During the walking tour, participants will receive educational materials as well as a packet of pollinator-friendly seeds to take home.

The event aims to engage residents in Central Florida with nature and gardening.

The Exploration Gardens provide a space for visitors to learn about various plants and sustainable gardening practices.

The tour will cover the diverse species cultivated in the gardens and discuss their importance in the local ecosystem.

