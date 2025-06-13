Central Florida law enforcement gears up for ‘No Kings’ protests

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement authorities are making arrangements for a day of nationwide protests that is scheduled for Saturday.

More than a dozen demonstrations are planned across major Central Florida cities, with at least one organized protest planned in Volusia, Seminole, Orange, Lake, Osceola and Brevard counties.

According to organizers, a protest scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. outside Orlando City Hall is expected to draw more than 1,000 people.

According to Channel 9, organizers have also reported that over 2,000 people have RSVPed for protests at the US 1 and SR 520 intersection in Cocoa, with more than 500 people expected to attend another demonstration at Florida 44 and Mission Drive in New Smyrna Beach.

According to the organizers, they’re planning to demonstrate on Flag Day, coincidentally also President Trump’s birthday.

Organizers say they’re coming together to protest the president’s plans for a military parade in Washington, D.C., and to show opposition to growing authoritarianism under the Trump Administration.

Organizers call the event “No Kings Day,” and they write on their website, “A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation.”

Amid unrest in California, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier emphasized that Florida law clearly prohibits rioting and includes enhanced penalties for those who break that law.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey also issued a stern warning to Floridians during a press conference in Titusville on Thursday.

“If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains, because we will kill you graveyard dead,” Ivey said.

On Friday, Channel 9 heard from Law Enforcement in Seminole, Osceola, Volusia and Orange Counties, who said they were aware of protests and were making necessary preparations.

Most departments declined to provide specifics for security reasons.

A spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department said, “The Orlando Police Department is aware of the protest taking place downtown tomorrow and has made all necessary preparations. While OPD does not discuss specific security measures, we always assess the needs of large-scale events to make sure enough staff are on hand to protect and serve our community.”

You can find more information on protests planned across the country here.

