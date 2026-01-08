Central Florida lawmaker files bill to require recess for middle school students

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A state lawmaker from Central Florida is seeking to change the way middle school students spend their days in the classroom.

Rep. Paula Stark from St. Cloud has filed a bill to require at least 20 minutes of free-play recess each day for middle school students in grades 6 through 8.

Currently, state law mandates that only elementary school students receive recess.

This proposed legislation aims to expand recess requirements to include middle school students, addressing the need for unstructured playtime as part of their education.

Proponents believe that increasing recess time can have a positive impact on students’ social skills and overall well-being.

