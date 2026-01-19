Central Florida man could receive $1.1M after 23 years of wrongful imprisonment

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A judge has ruled that a Central Florida man who spent 23 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit should be compensated for his time behind bars.

Jeffrey Abramowski had his decades-old murder conviction tossed out last year.

He was found guilty of beating a woman to death in Melbourne back in 2002, but DNA testing overturned his sentence.

A judge said he should be compensated through a state law that gives people $50,000 for each year they were wrongfully incarcerated.

The ruling needs final approval from a circuit court, but Abramowski could get roughly $1.1 million.

