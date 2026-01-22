ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures across Central Florida are set to rise into the upper 70s on Thursday, with highs reaching the 80s this weekend.

Orlando’s temperature may approach a record high over the weekend as warm air moves in before a cold front brings cooler temperatures next week.

A cold front will arrive on Monday, bringing morning showers and ushering in winter-like temperatures next week.

Central Florida nears record heat before arctic cold front arrives

The warmth this weekend is in stark contrast to the freezing conditions gripping other regions as arctic air descends toward the south.

This system is expected to have significant impacts across the southern U.S., including potential snow and ice in some regions due to the interaction between the cold air and moisture from the Gulf.

