Central Florida nonprofits granted $400K for housing and workforce development

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bank of America has named the Orlando Neighborhood Improvement Corporation and the Foundation for Seminole State College as its 2025 Neighborhood Builders for Central Florida.

The two nonprofits will receive a combined $400,000 in grants to expand affordable housing and provide workforce entry support for students.

Each organization is awarded a $200,000 grant over two years along with comprehensive leadership training for its executive director and an emerging leader.

The Neighborhood Builders program is a national initiative that provides flexible funding and professional development to high-impact nonprofits.

Orlando Neighborhood Improvement Corporation is a nonprofit affordable housing developer that builds and manages communities while supporting residents through financial well-being and education programs.

The new grant will fund the organization’s community engagement and resident services team to expand onsite programming across its housing developments.

