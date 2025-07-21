Central Florida public media turns to donors after major federal cuts

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local public media stations in Central Florida are facing significant funding losses following federal budget cuts approved by Congress.

Congress has approved more than $1 billion in cuts to public media, impacting stations like WUCF and Central Florida Public Media.

WUCF is expected to lose more than $2 million annually, while Central Florida Public Media anticipates a loss of about $300,000 each year.

The budget cuts have prompted local stations to seek additional donor support to offset the financial shortfall.

These cuts could potentially affect programming and services.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group