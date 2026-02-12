Central Florida to remain warm and dry with slight chance of rain Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will remain warm and dry on Thursday, with only a slight chance of light rain in some areas.

Central Florida is under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Thursday, as the region prepares for mild temperatures and a chance of isolated showers.

Highs are forecast to reach the low to mid 70s before a weak front moves through the area later this evening.

While isolated rain is possible on Thursday, a more significant weather system is expected to arrive by Sunday night.

Temperatures will continue to climb starting Friday and into the weekend.

Highs in the 80s are forecast to return both on Saturday and Sunday.

A separate, stronger front is expected to move through our area at the end of the weekend.

This system will provide the best chance of the week for measurable rainfall across the area.

Morning Forecast: Thursday, February 12, 2026 (WFTV)

