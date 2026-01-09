Central Florida spinal surgery survivor takes on Dopey Challenge at Disney marathon weekend

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A Central Florida resident is attempting the Dopey Challenge at the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend after her recovery from emergency spinal fusion surgery.

Jessica Judge will be completing 48.6 miles over four days.

Judge’s journey to this moment began in 2022 when she suffered a life-threatening neck injury during a chiropractic visit.

According to Walt Diensy World, Judge’s injury required immediate surgical intervention and left her uncertain about her ability to run again.

Officials said, following extensive rehabilitation for permanent nerve damage, she is now ready to take on the full spectrum of the Dopey Challenge, which consists of a 5K on Thursday, a 10K on Friday, a half-marathon on Saturday, and a full marathon on Sunday.

In addition to the Dopey Challenge, runners can also participate in Goofy’s Race and a Half Challenge, which includes the half-marathon and marathon.

