Central Florida stays warm and mostly dry through Christmas

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a great weekend across Central Florida, but some changes are arriving to start Christmas Week.

A few clouds will remain tonight as a cold front sweeps through the area. Morning lows will again be in the upper 50s.

Northeasterly winds will develop behind the front on Monday. This will result in increased cloud cover and a few light coastal rain showers. Highs for Monday are expected to be in the upper 70s.

It now looks like the winds will weaken on Tuesday, keeping any rain offshore. Partly cloudy skies are again likely, with temps in the upper 70s.

The nice weather continues into Christmas Eve. Expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Highs will be in the upper 70s, with evening temps in the 60s.

Christmas Day looks warm and dry across the region. We’ll see morning temps in the upper 50s, and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

The warm and tranquil conditions will likely continue into Friday and next weekend.

