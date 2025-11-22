Central Florida Thanksgiving week forecast: 80s continue until cooler air arrives Thanksgiving night

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will stay warm and mostly dry this weekend, with high temperatures once again climbing into the lower 80s on both Saturday and Sunday across Orlando, Daytona Beach, Melbourne, and the I-4 corridor.

While most of the weekend looks rain-free, a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out late Sunday afternoon, especially along the east coast breeze. No widespread or heavy rain is expected.

Thanksgiving Week Weather Outlook for Orlando & Central Florida

The warm pattern holds strong into early next week with low to mid 80s continuing Monday through Wednesday – well above average for late November in Orlando and surrounding areas.

A cold front arrives late Wednesday night. The biggest impacts will be felt on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday:

Breezy conditions across Central Florida (gusts 20-30 mph possible)

Cooler air settling in behind the front

Thanksgiving Day Weather (Thursday):

Highs drop to the upper 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A stray shower remains possible but most locations stay dry – perfect for turkey trots and outdoor plans in Orlando, Kissimmee, Sanford, and Ocala.

Black Friday Forecast:

Even cooler with highs only in the lower 70s – some of the coolest weather we’ve seen in weeks! Morning lows will dip into the 50s inland, with breezy conditions continuing.

Bottom line for Central Florida: Enjoy the warm weekend and early week, but have a light jacket ready by Thanksgiving night into Black Friday as our first taste of cooler fall air finally arrives.

