Central Florida to warm up after freezing weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a weekend of freezing temperatures, Central Florida will start to warm up this week.

An extreme cold warning is in effect until 10 a.m. on Monday as wind chills are expected to remain in the 20s.

Conditions will improve later Monday with sunshine and rebounding temperatures.

Highs on Monday afternoon are forecast to reach the mid-50s following the expiration of the morning cold warning.

The cold will return Monday night as light winds and frosty air moves back into the region.

Freeze warnings are in place once again, with low temperatures expected to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s in parts of Central Florida.

A significant thaw is expected by the middle of the week.

Temperatures are forecast to rise sharply, with highs reaching the 70s on Wednesday.

This warm period follows a series of freeze warnings that affected the area earlier in the week.

The warming trend will be short-lived as a weather front arrives on Thursday.

This front will lower temperatures again by the end of the week, though forecasters do not expect conditions to be as cold as the weather seen over the weekend.

