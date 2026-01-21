Central Florida warms up before another cool down arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. — Morning temperatures across Central Florida remain in the 40s on Wednesday, but the weather is expected to warm significantly this week.

Daytime highs are projected to reach the 70s on Wednesday afternoon, gradually climbing to the 80s by the end of the week.

This transition to warmer temperatures is set to create a spring-like atmosphere for the region.

Over the weekend, a significant winter storm is anticipated to affect other regions, especially from Texas to the Carolinas, bringing heavy snow and ice.

This storm could have substantial impacts, prompting authorities to advise caution in affected areas.

As the storm moves through, it is expected to drag a cold front into Central Florida early next week, leading to another drop in temperatures.

This will result in highs only in the 50s and low 60s early next week, with morning temperatures expected to dip back into the 30s and 40s.

The warm temperatures will give way to chillier conditions early next week, but the expected highs and lows suggest fluctuating weather.

