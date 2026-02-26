Central Florida’s first survivor-focused housing community breaks ground

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is launching the first housing community in Central Florida dedicated specifically to domestic violence survivors called “Our Grove”.

The initiative aims to provide a safe environment where children and their loved ones can be raised in love instead of fear.

Once complete, Our Grove will serve as a home for 17 adults and 48 children.

The project is designed to offer stability for families as they recover from the trauma of domestic abuse.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group