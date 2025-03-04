Channel 9′s Kirstin Delgado highlights the growth of ladies in STEM in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — At the University of Central Florida, the future of engineering is being shaped not just by cutting-edge technology and innovation but by the diverse group of students making their mark in the field.

Among them are women who are thriving and breaking down barriers, paving the way for future generations in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). Despite the increasing presence of women in these areas, the gender gap in STEM fields remains significant.

Women still make up a much smaller percentage of those employed in STEM careers, with roughly 73% of STEM workers being men. This disparity was not lost on the UCF campus, where leaders began to take action to better support and retain women pursuing careers in STEM.

Melissa Dagley, the Executive Director of the Center for Initiatives in STEM at UCF, has seen firsthand the challenges women face in these fields. “When we first started the Excel program, we saw benefits to both males and females,” Dagley explains. “But we noticed that there was a difference. Women were not retaining at the same level as men.” Recognizing this, UCF launched several initiatives aimed at addressing this gap. One of the most impactful programs has been mentoring, which Dagley credits with improving retention rates.

“So mentoring was one of the programs that seemed to be having success in helping women feel part of the STEM community,” she says. “We went from a 15% difference in retention in STEM majors to a 4% difference.” For many women entering traditionally male-dominated fields like engineering, the road can be tough, often accompanied by feelings of self-doubt. “I didn’t know if I could handle it before entering college,” says Natasha Odom, a senior majoring in biomedical science, “I had considered a few other careers... might have felt imposter syndrome in some ways because I was always academically driven, but I didn’t know if that necessarily meant I should apply it to STEM.”

However, support from mentors and peers has helped these women overcome their feelings of inadequacy. Knowing that other women have faced similar challenges and gone on to succeed provides a powerful source of motivation.

Still, the lack of representation of women, particularly Black women, in STEM fields is another significant barrier, “Specifically, Black women, we only make up 0.2% of the computer science field, " Says junior computer science major Jhanel Ferguson, but she also says things are beginning to change. “I think in recent years, I have seen more representation—more Black women in STEM-related fields and in computer science—and it’s been giving me a lot of motivation,” she says. “Because I also want to contribute to closing that gap.”

UCF is working hard to lessen this gap through programs like **GEMS** (Girls Excelling in Math and Science), which provides young women with the tools and confidence to pursue STEM careers.

By offering resources, support, and opportunities for socialization, GEMS helps women build relationships with like-minded peers. This creates a sense of belonging that is crucial for success and fosters a sense of community and empowerment that will serve them throughout their careers.

