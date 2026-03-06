Chaos at Osceola County Walmart: 911 calls reveal panic during deputy-involved shooting

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly released 911 calls from a fatal deputy-involved shooting at an Osceola County Walmart detail the panic that erupted among shoppers during the February incident. The shooting resulted in the death of a 16-year-old suspect at the Poinciana store location.

The 911 recordings illustrate a scene of chaos as shoppers fled the building or sought cover. Some individuals reported hiding under cash registers, while others ran out of the store to find safety.

