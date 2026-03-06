Local

Chaos at Osceola County Walmart: 911 calls reveal panic during deputy-involved shooting

Newly released 911 calls reveal chaos during a fatal deputy-involved shooting at an Osceola County Walmart.

By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com
By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly released 911 calls from a fatal deputy-involved shooting at an Osceola County Walmart detail the panic that erupted among shoppers during the February incident. The shooting resulted in the death of a 16-year-old suspect at the Poinciana store location.

The 911 recordings illustrate a scene of chaos as shoppers fled the building or sought cover. Some individuals reported hiding under cash registers, while others ran out of the store to find safety.

Shannon Butler

Shannon Butler, WFTV.com

Shannon joined the Eyewitness News team in 2013.

