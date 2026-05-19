Charges dropped against 85-year-old man in Kissimmee shooting case

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Prosecutors have dropped all charges against an 85-year-old man accused of shooting his son at their Kissimmee home.

The State Attorney’s Office said it will not prosecute Billy Barr in connection with the April shooting.

Investigators previously reported that Barr had been diagnosed with dementia. Deputies said Barr’s son survived but needed surgery for his injuries.

Barr had originally been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling and improper exhibition of a firearm, according to investigators.

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