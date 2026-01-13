Charlie Puth announces “Whatever’s Clever!” 2026 World Tour, Orlando date set

ORLANDO, Fla. — Charlie Puth has announced his “Whatever’s Clever!” 2026 World Tour, with a stop at Addition Financial Arena.

The tour will feature nearly 50 shows across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom, supported by performers Lawrence and Ally Salort.

Puth made the announcement on Monday, expressing excitement about the opportunity to bring his new music to fans.

Puth will be stopping in Orlando on June 6, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert will go on sale Jan. 16.

Tickets for the Orlando performance will be available through Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app, starting at 10 a.m.

