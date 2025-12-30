Cheez-It Citrus Bowl nears as Longhorns, Wolverines prepare in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is set to take over Camping World Stadium on Wednesday.

The big game will feature the Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines.

The Texas Longhorns have taken to Celebration High School for their practice sessions.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Wolverines were spotted practicing at West Orange High School.

One Wolverines player mentioned to Channel 9 that the team has been emphasizing togetherness during their practices.

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. on WFTV.

