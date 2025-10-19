Church ‘Apostle’ denied bond, faces charges of running forced labor scheme

OCALA, Fla. — David Taylor, the leader of the Kingdom of God Global Church, has been denied bond as he faces charges of running a years-long forced labor operation.

Taylor, called the ‘Apostle’ of the church, faces accusations of running call centers where unpaid workers solicited donations. His lawyers say he’s not a flight risk and should be allowed to stay at one of his homes, possibly in Ocala, during his case.

“They’re actually volunteers,” Taylor said during a 2015 deposition, referring to his security guards. “They are really greatly blessed through this ministry, so they are not being misused.”

Investigators claim Taylor’s operation involved at least eight, possibly dozens, of people coerced into raising money. They were deprived of basic needs like sleep and food for not meeting targets.

Taylor’s co-defendant, Michelle Brannon, was released on bond last month. Both are accused of misusing church donations for luxury items like cars and jet skis.

Former associates, such as gospel singer Vicki Yohe, who dated Taylor and spoke out against his activities, have criticized the church’s practices.

Yohe said she was taken advantage of and aims to expose Taylor’s actions.

The investigation has given hope to families like Rhonda Cottingham’s, whose cousin Sonya disappeared after joining the church. Cottingham expressed concern for her cousin’s well-being, noting Sonya’s fragile mental state.

