City of Apopka gets a $13.1M boost for park, theater improvements

APOPKA, Fla. — A few of Apopka’s entertainment will receive major improvements with Orange County funding.

At Tuesday’s Orange County Board of County Commission meeting, the City of Apopka received a $13.1 million award for its project.

The city had submitted a grant application for money from the Tourist Development Tax fund to enhance the Apopka Amphitheater.

It will also add four more softball fields to the Northwest Recreation Complex.

City staff said they are excited to move forward with the next steps in the project.

TDT dollars are linked to the tourism industry.

Last year, Camping World Stadium in Orlando submitted a proposal to use TDT funding for stadium improvements.

