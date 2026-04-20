City of Bunnell accepting applications for Planning Board members

BUNNELL, Fla. — BUNNELL, Fla. — The city of Bunnell is looking for residents and property owners interested in helping shape the city’s future development.

City officials are now accepting applications for several open seats on the Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board, which plays a key role in reviewing development proposals and making recommendations to the City Commission.

Multiple positions are available, including one alternate seat expiring in August 2027 and several regular member seats with terms beginning this year. Board members typically serve three-year terms, or the remainder of a vacated seat.

To qualify, applicants must either live in Bunnell or own property within city limits, according to the city’s Land Development Code.

The board meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. and is responsible for reviewing zoning requests, hearing appeals related to land development decisions and making recommendations on future land use and zoning changes.

Members also help ensure development applications meet city requirements before moving forward.

The City Commission will appoint members from the pool of eligible applicants, with final selections announced at a future commission meeting.

Applications are open through May 8. Interested residents can apply through the city’s website or by contacting the City Clerk’s office.

For more information, visit the City of Bunnell website or contact the Community Development Department.

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