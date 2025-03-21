City extends fishing hours at Daytona Beach Pier

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — If you’re headed to Daytona Beach for a day of fishing, here’s some good news.

You now have more hours to cast a line from the Daytona Beach Pier.

City officials announced that the east end of the pier is now open for fishing daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The extended hours are in effect from March 16 to Oct. 31.

Anglers don’t need to pay a fee or have a license — they can just show up and fish.

For more information about the Daytona Beach Pier, including nearby parking options, click HERE.

